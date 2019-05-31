News

Missing teen Alexandria Bowman in Greenville Co. found safe

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:28 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 02:36 PM EDT

UPDATE: Greenville County Sheriff's Office officials said missing teen, Alexandria Jade Bowman, was safely located.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Greenville County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies are searching for Alexandria Jade Bowman, who was last seen at Woodmont High School Thursday at around 3:15 p.m.

Sheriff's Office officials said Bowman did not get on the bus and was reported as missing.

She is described as being 5-foot-inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information Bowman's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-271-5210 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

 

