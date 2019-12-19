Help deputies find missing teen Alexis Payne in Haywood Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Alexis Breanna Payne

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for help from the public to find a missing teen 16-year-old Alexis Breanna. Payne.

According to a news release, Payne was last seen by her mother at home in Waynesville on Dec. 12 wearing grey leggings and a blue shirt.

She is 5-foot-2 inches, 145 pounds with black and red hair, blue eyes and a nose ring.

The teen is believed to be traveling in the Columbia, S.C. area by truck with 18-year-old Jason Clark.

If anyone has information on Payne’s whereabouts, call Haywood County communications at 828-452-6600.

