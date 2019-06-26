Help deputies find missing teen Andre Carter in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Andre Carter, who was last seen on June 13 in the area of Kimbrell Road in Taylors.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Carter may be in the area of Highland Square Apartments on the south end of Greenville County.

Carter also may have gone to Indiana to be with his biological mother, Andrea Lashawn Carter, who does not have custody of him.

He is described as being 5-foot-1 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or call 23-CRIME.