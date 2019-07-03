Missing teen Ashley ‘Ashton’ Smith in Rutherford Co. found safe

UPDATE: Missing teen girl Ashley — aka Ashton — Smith has been found safe, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing teen girl.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Ashley Elizabeth Smith — aka Ashton — 16, who was last seen at her home in Forest City on Tuesday at around 11:35 p.m.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Smith is described as being 5-feet-tall with a small build and weighs around 110 pounds.

She has short, straight brown hair and has hazel eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing a red JROTC T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Julie Greene at 828-286-2911.