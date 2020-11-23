Help deputies find missing teen Brianna Freeman in Buncombe Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brianna Freeman – Courtesy of Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to a news release, Brianna Freeman was last seen on Nov. 21 at her home in Leicester.

The sheriff’s office said Freeman may be with Christian Dockery, 20, in the Deaverview area in the county.

Freeman is reportedly off of medication that she needs to take daily.

She is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has hazel/blue eyes. Freeman also recently changed her hair color to silver.

Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store