Help deputies find missing teen Brianna Freeman in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to a news release, Brianna Freeman was last seen on Nov. 21 at her home in Leicester.

The sheriff’s office said Freeman may be with Christian Dockery, 20, in the Deaverview area in the county.

Freeman is reportedly off of medication that she needs to take daily.

She is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has hazel/blue eyes. Freeman also recently changed her hair color to silver.

Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670.