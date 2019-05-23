Help deputies find missing teen Cassidy Burrell in Henderson Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cassidy Burrell

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Henderson County Sheriff's Office officials are searching for a missing teen girl.

According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies are searching for Cassidy Burrell, 15, who was reported missing from North Henderson High School on Monday.

Burrell was last seen at around 7:25 a.m. Monday, and detectives believe she may be with 17-year-old Hunter Quick.

Quick is wanted on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with information on Burrell or Quick's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-697-4911 or call Det. Whitaker at 828-674-9199.