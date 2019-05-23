News

Help deputies find missing teen Cassidy Burrell in Henderson Co.

Posted: May 23, 2019 12:22 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:22 PM EDT

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Henderson County Sheriff's Office officials are searching for a missing teen girl.

According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies are searching for Cassidy Burrell, 15, who was reported missing from North Henderson High School on Monday.

Burrell was last seen at around 7:25 a.m. Monday, and detectives believe she may be with 17-year-old Hunter Quick.

Quick is wanted on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with information on Burrell or Quick's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-697-4911 or call Det. Whitaker at 828-674-9199.

 

