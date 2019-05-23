Help deputies find missing teen Cassidy Burrell in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Henderson County Sheriff's Office officials are searching for a missing teen girl.
According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies are searching for Cassidy Burrell, 15, who was reported missing from North Henderson High School on Monday.
Burrell was last seen at around 7:25 a.m. Monday, and detectives believe she may be with 17-year-old Hunter Quick.
Quick is wanted on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Anyone with information on Burrell or Quick's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-697-4911 or call Det. Whitaker at 828-674-9199.
Top Stories
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Baltimore takes 6-game skid into matchup with Colorado
- Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT
- Big names headed to New Mexico to film 'The Comeback Trail'
- Denver police say several injured after shooting