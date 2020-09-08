Help deputies find missing teen girl in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen girl.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Aaliyah Lafon, 14, who was last seen in the Savannah Community of Jackson County at around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The sheriff’s office believes Lafon is possibly headed to the Asheville area.

She is a described as being 5-feet-tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has died burgundy hair that is shaved on the sides.

Lafon was last seen wearing a black shirt and pink shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-586-1911.