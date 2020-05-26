Live Now
Watch 7News Live at 5

Help deputies find missing teen girl Summer Stewart in Greenwood Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Summer Chere’ Stewart – Courtesy of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Summer Chere’ Stewart, of Greenwood, who was last seen Monday at around 6:30 p.m.

Stewart was reportedly wearing a purple shirt and carrying a black backpack.

She is described to be 5-foot-6 inches tall and is approximately 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-942-8632 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories