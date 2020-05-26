Help deputies find missing teen girl Summer Stewart in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Summer Chere’ Stewart, of Greenwood, who was last seen Monday at around 6:30 p.m.

Stewart was reportedly wearing a purple shirt and carrying a black backpack.

She is described to be 5-foot-6 inches tall and is approximately 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-942-8632 or call 911.