Help deputies find missing teen Gracie Mull in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Gracie Lillian Mull, who was last seen at her home in Rutherfordton on Monday at around 4:45 a.m.

Mull is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighs around 112 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Mull’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Adrienne Wallace at 828-286-2911.