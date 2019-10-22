Help deputies find missing teen Joshua Corthell in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators are searching for Joshua David Corthell, who reportedly ran away on Oct. 10.

He was last seen getting into a black Jeep, leaving the Travelers Rest area.

Corthell is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 15…

Posted by Greenville County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store