Help deputies find missing teen Joshua Corthell in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators are searching for Joshua David Corthell, who reportedly ran away on Oct. 10.

He was last seen getting into a black Jeep, leaving the Travelers Rest area.

Corthell is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.