Help deputies find missing teen Kaylee Murphy in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl from the Leicester area of the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Kaylee Amber Murphy, was who last seen on Jan. 22 and may be in the area of Hillcrest Apartments or Pisgah View Apartments in Asheville.

The sheriff’s office said Murphy may be suffering from some mental health issues and may not be taking the necessary medications.

She is described as being 5-foot-8 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670.

