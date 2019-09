SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team need help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Taylor Caton was last seen Sunday at about 10 p.m. at her home on Ridge Way in Simpsonville.

Caton was wearing a t-shirt and yellow flower shorts, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Caton suffers from medical issues.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 911 immediately.