Help deputies find missing Westminster man Kendall Hawkins

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kendall Todd Hawkins

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Kendall Todd Hawkins, 47, of Westminster, who was last seen on Dec. 12, 2019 leaving a family member’s home in Salem.

Hawkins’ vehicle was found at a home on Whitworth Circle in Seneca on Dec. 12 and a witness told a family member that Hawkins was seen on that day getting into a vehicle with a female.

According to the release, Hawkins lives at a home on Breezewood Drive in Westminster with a family member, but that family member has not heard from him.

The sheriff’s office has also reportedly reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office after receiving information that Hawkins may be in the neighboring county, but he has not yet been located.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office was notified by a family member that Hawkins was missing on Dec. 26 and deputies and investigators have been following up on tips and leads in hope of finding Hawkins.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

“Mr. Hawkins does have a beard and has the names “Jude” and “Autumn” tattooed on his right arm as well as the name “Molly” tattooed on his left arm along with Harley wings tattooed on the upper left arm near the shoulder,” according to the release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

