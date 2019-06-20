Help deputies find missing woman Belinda McCarthy in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Belinda Hoyle McCarthy, 45.

McCarthy’s family said they last heard from her before Christmas 2018 and they reported her as missing earlier this week.

Her last known address was in Kings Mountain.

McCarthy is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Sheriff’s Office officials said it is possible that she is in the Nebo and/or Old Fort areas.

Anyone with information on McCarthy’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235 or call the McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.