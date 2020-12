MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing 43-year-old woman.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Mai Xue Vang, of Nebo, who was last seen at her home on Landis Lane at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 828-652-4000.