Help deputies find missing woman Vicki Carson in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing woman.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Vicki Carson, 55, who was last seen on Dec. 9 at her home in Fletcher, NC.

Carson was last seen wearing a white sweater that possibly has roses on it, blue jeans with a light blue jacket with fur on the hood and black shoes.

The sheriff’s office said she has some possible mental health issues and has not been taking her medication for several days.

Carson is described as being 5-foot-8 inches tall and has blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-255-5050.

