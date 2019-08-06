Help deputies find person of interest in home break-ins in Rutherford Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in breaking and entering cases at homes in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies said a man stole items from homes off of Coxe Road.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the man and his vehicle.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Det. Holtzclaw with the sheriff’s office at 828-287-6341 or call Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.

