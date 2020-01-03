Help deputies find runaway teen Adrianah Gall in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen girl.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, deputies are searching for Adrianah Rheanne Gall, 17, who was last seen on Dec. 26 in the Marietta area of Greenville County.

She may be in the company of a man named Jonathan Barbare, 33.

Gall is described as being 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.