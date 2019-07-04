Help deputies find runaway teen in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Kyle Davidson, 15, who was last seen on Wednesday at around 4:45 p.m. when he ran away from an address on Middle Fork Road.

Davidson reportedly ran up a trail and into a wooded area without a phone, clothing or other items.

Emergency service crews are currently searching the nearby area.

Davidson is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray and blue pattern socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-697-4596.