Help deputies find runaway teen in Henderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kyle Davidson

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Kyle Davidson, 15, who was last seen on Wednesday at around 4:45 p.m. when he ran away from an address on Middle Fork Road.

Davidson reportedly ran up a trail and into a wooded area without a phone, clothing or other items.

Emergency service crews are currently searching the nearby area.

Davidson is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray and blue pattern socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-697-4596.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store