Help deputies find runaway teen Jasmine Williamson in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a runaway teen girl.

According to the release, deputies are searching for Jasmine Nicole Williamson, 16, who reportedly left her Harris Henrietta Road home in Forest City on Monday at around 11:45 a.m.

She is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall, weigh approximately 150 pounds and has medium curly red hair and blue eyes.

Williamson was last seen wearing a denim jacket, peach hoodie, black leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Rutherford County 911 Communication Center at 828-286-2911 or call 828-287-6046.