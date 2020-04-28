Live Now
7News Newscast

Help deputies find runaway teen Jasmine Williamson in Rutherford Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jasmine Williamson- Courtesy of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a runaway teen girl.

According to the release, deputies are searching for Jasmine Nicole Williamson, 16, who reportedly left her Harris Henrietta Road home in Forest City on Monday at around 11:45 a.m.

She is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall, weigh approximately 150 pounds and has medium curly red hair and blue eyes.

Williamson was last seen wearing a denim jacket, peach hoodie, black leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Rutherford County 911 Communication Center at 828-286-2911 or call 828-287-6046.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories