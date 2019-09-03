Help deputies find runaway teen Mysterious Morton in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are searching for a runaway 17-year-old girl.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Mysterious Morton, who reportedly left her home in the area of Woodmont Circle between 7 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 30, and has not yet returned.

Morton is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki shorts and purple sandals.

According to the release, Morton does not have any of her medications with her.

Anyone with information on Morton’s whereabouts is asked to call 864-260-4400.