Help deputies find runaway teen Sarah Greene in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a runaway teen girl.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Sarah Kirstin Greene, 17, who reportedly left her home between 3:45-9 p.m. on Monday.

Greene’s family has not seen her since Monday and reported her as missing on Tuesday.

According to the release, Greene is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has long, brown hair with blonde highlights, which she normally wears in a ponytail, and has brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dye T-shirt and blue denim shorts.

Greene is driving a white 2005 Hyundai Sonata with a NC license plate number of FJF-7751.

Anyone with information in regards to Greene’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235 or call McDowell County 911 communications center at 828-652-4000.