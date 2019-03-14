Help deputies find sex offender wanted for violation

MCDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a sex offender who’s been on the run for more than a year.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged Robert Evans Cunningham Jr., 59, with a felony sex offender registry violation.

Deputies say Cunningham has failed to report a new address. They say his last known address was Clear Creek Road in Marion.

Cunningham left his Clear Creek Road residence on Oct. 31, 2017. Deputies say he did not register a new address within three business days of the move as required by law.

Cunningham served a prison sentence after he was convicted of two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in McDowell County in June 1994, according to deputies.

Cunningham was released from prison in May 1999.

Anyone with information of Cunningham’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME (652-7463).

People can also text tips to Crime Stoppers at Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.

