Help deputies find stepsisters who allegedly ran away from home in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for two stepsisters who reportedly ran away from home on Sunday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Kayla Faye Montaigne, 15, and Shiane Star Bullock, 14, who reportedly left their home on Hankins Road at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Montaigne and Bullock have reportedly not been seen by family members since Sunday.

According to the release, Montaigne is described as being 4-foot-11 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has blue eyes and long straight blonde hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue and yellow plaid pajama pants and white Vans shoes.

Bullock is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds and has hazel eyes and long straight brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and blue gym shorts.

Anyone with information on Montaigne and Bullock’s whereabouts is asked to call McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 828-652-4000.