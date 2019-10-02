Help deputies find suspect following armed robbery in Greenwood Co.

(Source: Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County deputies were searching for a suspect Tuesday night following an armed robbery on Old Abbeville Highway.

Deputies said the robbery happened at about 7:54 p.m. at the EZ Trip Convenience Store.

The robber was wearing a black hoodie and a black ski mask at the time of the robbery, deputies said.

Deputies said the man stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the robber should contact Inv. Ronnie Powell at (864) 943-8050.

