Help deputies find suspect in attempted kidnapping in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Buncombe County are looking for a man after a report of an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in the Weaverville area.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the attempted kidnapping happened May 22 on Hamburg Mountain Road.

Investigators say the suspect appears to be 20- to 30-years-old and is around 5’9″ to 5’10” tall and appeared to have gauged earrings previously but was no longer wearing them. He was last seen wearing a red jacket with a hood or a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He may also have a tattoo on his hand near his knuckles.

The suspect was last seen in an older model black four-door sedan with an orange paw hanging from the mirror.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.