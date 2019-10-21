Help deputies ID armed robbery suspect in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed an armed robbery at an area hotel earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, the armed robbery happened inside of a room at the Southern Suites hotel on Oct. 4.

The suspect was seen driving a silver Dodge and was reportedly armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 864-467-5283 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.