Help deputies ID armed robbery suspects in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery that happened in a gas station parking lot last month.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, the armed robbery occurred in the parking lot of the BP, located at 11792 Augusta Road on Sept. 25 at around 1:30 a.m.

Sheriff’s Office officials said two suspects approached a newspaper delivery person sitting in their car and one of the suspects pulled out a gun, while the other person reached in and took the victim’s purse.

The suspect then left the scene in a silver Honda Accord.

Anyone who can help investigators identify the suspects pictured is asked to call Inv. Sparkman at 864-467-5092 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.