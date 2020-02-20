1  of  12
Help deputies ID Dollar General armed robbery suspects

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in the armed robbery of business in Simpsonville earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the robbery happened the Dollar General, located at 2310 W. Georgia Road, on Feb. 10.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the suspects went in the store armed with handguns and then demanded money before leaving with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery, or anyone who can help investigators identify these suspects, call Inv. East 864-467-5287 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

