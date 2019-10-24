Help deputies ID driver of truck accused of pulling gun on another motorist in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck, who reportedly pulled a gun on another motorist on Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office’s news release, a woman reported Wednesday at around 10:45 a.m. that she was driving on Nix Creek Road toward Veterans Drive when she passed a red Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The truck reportedly sideswiped her car and while at the intersection of Nix Creek Road and Veterans Drive, the driver of the truck got out and showed her a gun.

According to the release, the driver of the truck then reportedly followed the woman to her home nearby and pulled the gun on her again.

The driver is described as being a bald man with a mustache and a goatee, wearing a black jacket, brown hat and blue jeans.

A woman was also with the man during the incident.

The Silverado also reportedly has tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235.