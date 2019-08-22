Help deputies ID, find SC TELCO bank robbery suspect in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man who robbed an area bank Thursday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to SC TELCO bank, located at 3237 Wade Hampton Blvd., in regard to an armed robbery.

Investigators learned that a slim male with a blue shirt and a mask covering his face went into the bank and gave a note to the teller demanding money.

The man then left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still looking into if the suspect was actually armed at the time of the robbery.

Deputies and K-9s are searching the area and are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

