BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple individuals after a shooting incident on Interstate 26 earlier this month.

According to a news release, a firearm was discharged into an occupied vehicle on I-26 West near Long Shoals Road on Oct. 4.

Anyone who can help the sheriff’s office identify those pictured below is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-250-6670 or call 828-250-4470.