Help deputies ID man accused of assaulting 2 at Laurens Co. Waffle House

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted two people at an area restaurant.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the man allegedly assaulted two people at Waffle House, located on Highway 221 North at around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, and then left the scene.

The man was seen driving a white, 4-door Volkswagen with a sunroof.

Anyone who can help identify the subject is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-984-4967 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 864-984-2523.