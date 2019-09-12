Help deputies ID man accused of taking equipment from Youngs Fire Department in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who took essential equipment from an Upstate fire department.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, the man pictured went inside of the Youngs Fire Department, located at 3333 Harris Bridge Road between 9:20 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday and took the equipment, leaving the station currently out of commission.

The suspect is believed to be in his late 40s and early 50s, has a tattoo on his right shoulder, has a muscular build and is approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 inches tall.

He was seen in pictures wearing a black tank top, shorts and has salt and pepper graying hair.

“This unfortunate event only adds insult to injury on an already somber day,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “Our firefighters work tirelessly daily. For someone to enter their haven without regard and take away items essential to the function of this station is disturbing and will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-984-4967 or call Laurens County Crimestoppers at 864-68-CRIME.