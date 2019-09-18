Help deputies ID man accused of using another person’s identification to buy 2 mowers at Greenville Co. store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of using someone else’s identity to purchase to mowers from a business earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the purchase of two Cub Cadet Mowers was made on Sept. 4 at Home Depot, located at 1339 S. Pleasantburg Drive.

Investigators are asking that anyone who can help identify the man is asked to call 864-467-5397 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.