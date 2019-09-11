Help deputies ID man accused of using stolen card in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of using a stolen card at a local ATM and gas station.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to a call for service around Gail Court in Seneca on Aug. 30 after receiving a report of a stolen credit card.

A person reported that the card was used a few times — on July 3 at Bountyland Gas Station on Highway 28 and Bountyland Road, and again on Sept. 3 at the Blue Ridge Bank ATM.

Surveillance video from the bank captured an image of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-638-4111, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-724-6372).

An anonymous cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip leading to arrests in this case.