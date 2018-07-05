Help deputies ID man in Seneca Walmart shoplifting case

News

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 02:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 02:43 PM EDT

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Crimestoppers of Oconee County and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting incident at an area Walmart on Monday.

According to a news release, the shoplifting happened at Walmart on Sandifer Boulevard in Seneca.

Deputies were called to the store on Monday afternoon following the shoplifting, where a person was reportedly seen running from the store and then left the parking lot in a silver Nissan Frontier with an extended cab truck.

According to the release, some of the items the suspect tried to take from the store include a cooking griddle station and a chainsaw. Both items -- valued around $379 -- were later recovered.

The suspect is reportedly bald and has a goatee, and is believed to be around 25 to 37 years old.

Anyone with information about the man's identity, or information on the shoplifting incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC,  or visit the sheriff's office's website at www.oconeelaw.com.

 

