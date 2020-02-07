1  of  66
Help deputies ID man possibly connected to phone theft in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person connected to a cell phone theft from a convenience store in Seneca earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy responded to 7-Eleven on Highway 123 on Feb. 1 in regard to a cell phone theft and made contact with the victim who said the phone was left on the counter.

The victim said they noticed later on that the cell phone was missing.

Evidence collected by deputies revealed that a man left the store with the phone.

The man reportedly has a full beard and multiple tattoos on his arms, and was wearing a camouflage and black baseball hat, a blue T-shirt, yellow safety vest, jeans and a white towel around his neck and work boots.

Anyone with information or anyone who can identify the man is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.



