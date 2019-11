Courtesy of the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly stole items and assaulted an employee at an area store.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the suspect stole items from Family Dollar on Mills Avenue, as well as assaulted the store clerk during the theft.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.