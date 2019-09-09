Help deputies ID suspect after assault at Stop-A-Minit in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating an assault that happened last week at a convenience store in Anderson.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the assault happened on Sept. 5 at around 9:30 p.m. at Stop-A-Minit, located on Shockley Ferry Road.

The suspect pictured reportedly went into the store and got into an argument with one of the employees.

According to the post, the suspect went around the counter and assaulted the employee.

Anyone who can help deputies identify the man pictured is asked to call 864-260-4400.

