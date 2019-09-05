Live Now
Help Greenville Co. deputies ID suspect following an auto break in

by: WSPA Staff

(Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help identifying a man who they say broke into a vehicle and stole speakers.

Deputies said the suspect broke into a vehicle Tuesday on Little Pond Drive. They said he stole several speakers and has been attempting to sell them at different pawn shops.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or his vehicle should contact Master Deputy Kelly at pkelly@greenvillecounty.org or Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463 and reference case #19-151242.

(Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

