Help deputies ID suspect in June sexual assault case in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault case from last month.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the sexual assault took place in the Pelzer community on June 8.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 30s with a fair skin tone. He is approximately 6-feet-tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

The sheriff’s office released a sketch of the suspect on Monday.

On Tuesday, Sgt. JT Foster said the assault took place in the Brock Street area in the Pelzer community.

Foster said they’ve received and are checking out leads at this time, but still are encouraging people to call in tips.

Anyone who can help deputies identify the suspect is asked to call 864-260-4400.