Help deputies ID suspect who broke into Dollar General in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a store earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the person pictured broke into the Dollar General, located at 1605 Piedmont Highway, on two occasions — on Sept. 5 and on Sept. 7.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a flowered Mickey Mouse hat.

Investigators ask that anyone who could help them identify the suspect pictured to call Inv. Bowers at 864-371-3642 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

