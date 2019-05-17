Help deputies ID suspects in convenience store break-in in Oconee Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Oconee County Sheriff's Office officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects after a break-in at an area convenience store Friday morning.

According to a sheriff's office news release, the incident happened at Countryside Exxon, located at 80550 West Oak Highway in Westminster.

Sheriff's Office officials said the suspects, believed to be two males between the ages of 15-30, arrived at the store in a red Ford F-150 and kept their faces partially covered.

After the break-in, the suspects left the scene traveling on Highway 24 going toward Highway 59.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or the vehicle pictured is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-638-4111 or call Crime Stoppers at 864-638-7867 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.