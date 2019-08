RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in the theft of a vehicle in Forest City.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the vehicle and suspects pictured were involved in the theft of a blue 2011 Ford Ranger on Kelly Road.

The Ford Ranger was later recovered by deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Atkins at 828-287-6243 or Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.