Help deputies identify suspects who broke into a business in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office need help identifying suspects who were involved in a breaking and entering of a business.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects got out of a newer model black Honda Accord sedan before throwing a rock through the door of the Boone’s Corner Gas Station located on Brevard Road.

Deputies said a third person was in the driver’s seat when the other two suspects entered the business and stole cigarettes and lottery tickets.

  • Breaking and Entering Suspects (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

One suspect appears to have dark short hair and a scar or patch of missing hair on the back of his head, deputies said.

If any information is available on the identities of the two suspects or the driver/owner of the vehicle, contact Detective Reed with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828)-250-4420.

