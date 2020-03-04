Help deputies look for runaway 17-year-old girl in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY. S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a runaway juvenile.

On March 1st, 17-year-old Lauren K Oakgrove was reported as a runaway juvenile, deputies say.

Lauren is 5’5, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt and skinny jeans, according to deputies.

If you see Lauren or have information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Anderson Co. deputies at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2020-09331.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store