Help deputies look for runaway 17-year-old girl in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY. S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a runaway juvenile.

On March 1st, 17-year-old Lauren K Oakgrove was reported as a runaway juvenile, deputies say.

Lauren is 5’5, 150 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt and skinny jeans, according to deputies.

If you see Lauren or have information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to call Anderson Co. deputies at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2020-09331.