Help detectives find missing man Jay Reed in Haywood Co.

by: WSPA Staff

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, detectives are searching for Jay Scott Reed, 28, who was last seen by his family members on Tuesday in Canton, NC.

Reed is described as being 6-feet-tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray jogger pants and gray Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call 828-452-6600.

