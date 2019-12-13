Help ID man accused of stealing trailers, breaking into storage unit in Anderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly stole two trailers and broke into a storage unit this week.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the man pictured rented a storage unit at River Road Storage with a fake ID on Nov. 11.

When he returned to the storage building, he allegedly stole two enclosed trailers and broke into another storage unit.

The vehicle he was driving was a Dodge truck with a diamond toolbox, and also had an all-black right rear tire.

Anyone who can help detectives identify the suspect is asked to call 864-260-4435

