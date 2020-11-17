Help FBI ID suspect after First Bank robbed in Brevard, NC

Photos of bank robbery suspect (Courtesy of the FBI Charlotte Division)

BREVARD, NC (WSPA) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that happened earlier this month in Brevard, N.C.

According to an FBI wanted poster, the suspect reportedly jumped the counter at First Bank, located at 2 Market St., on Nov. 6, and left the bank with an unknown amount of cash.

Photos provided by the FBI show the suspect holding a handgun, and wearing a camouflage jacket and face covering, blue jeans, gloves, as as well a backpack.

The suspect was also described as being tall and having a large build.

FBI officials said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect pictured is asked to call the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100, the Brevard Police Department at 828-883-2212 or Crime Stoppers at 828-86-CRIME (828-862-7463).

Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.